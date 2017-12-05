हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
Airline industry set for record profit in 2018: IATA

Industry profits are expected to rise to $38.4 billion in 2018, from $34.5 billion in 2017, IATA said.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 05, 2017, 15:59 PM IST
GENEVA (Reuters) - The world`s airlines are set for another year of record profit in 2018 thanks to improving global economies and robust travel demand, the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Industry profitability is on a more sustained path," IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said.

 

