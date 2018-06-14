हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhivya Suryadevara

All you need to know about Dhivya Suryadevara –the first woman CFO of General Motors

New Delhi: USA' largest automaker General Motors has named Dhivya Suryadevara as the company's Chief Finance Officer.

India-born Suryadevara will report to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mary Barra, who has been head of the automaker since 2014.

Barra and Suryadevara are the first women in their respective positions in the auto industry, as no other major global automaker has a female CEO, nor a CEO and CFO who are both female.

Here is all you want to know about Dhivya Suryadevara

  • Suryadevara earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in commerce from the University of Madras in the southern Indian town of Chennai.
  • She moved to the US at the age of 22 to pursue her MBA from Harvard University.
  • She is a chartered financial analyst and accountant, and worked at UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers, GM Asset Management before joining the Detroit-based GM in 2005 at the age of 25.
  • A LinkedIn search into her profile showed that between July 2015 and June 2017, she served as Vice President Finance, Treasurer at GM and from July 2017 till date, she is serving is serving as the Vice President, Corporate Finance at GM.
  • Suryadevara has played an integral role in the Opel divestiture, Cruise acquisition, Lyft investment and more recently, SoftBank`s investment in GM Cruise.
  • She was named Automotive News Rising Star in 2016 and a Crain`s Detroit Business 40 Under 40 winner last year.
  • She will succeed Chuck Stevens, the GM's present CFO, on September 1 this year.
  • Interestingly, Suryadevara was born the year after Stevens began his career in General Motors.

With Agency Inputs

