Alphabet appoints Sundar Pichai to its board of directors

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:36
Alphabet appoints Sundar Pichai to its board of directors

San Francisco: Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has appointed Indian-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai to its board of directors.

Alphabet adds to cash pile despite higher costs, antitrust fine
"Sundar has been doing a great job as Google`s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I`m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board," said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement.

As Google`s CEO, Pichai is responsible for Google`s product development and technology strategy, as well as the company`s day-to-day operations.

He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people.

In 2014, Pichai took over product, engineering and research efforts for all of Google`s products and platforms.

After years of working closely with Google`s co-founders, Page and Sergey Brin, Pichai became Google`s CEO in August 2015.

 

TAGS

Sundar PichaiGoogle CEOAlphabet IncAlphabet Inc board of directorsGoogle`s products

