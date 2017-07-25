Alphabet appoints Sundar Pichai to its board of directors

San Francisco: Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has appointed Indian-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai to its board of directors.

"Sundar has been doing a great job as Google`s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I`m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board," said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement.

As Google`s CEO, Pichai is responsible for Google`s product development and technology strategy, as well as the company`s day-to-day operations.

He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people.

In 2014, Pichai took over product, engineering and research efforts for all of Google`s products and platforms.

After years of working closely with Google`s co-founders, Page and Sergey Brin, Pichai became Google`s CEO in August 2015.