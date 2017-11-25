Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' net worth exceeds $100 bn

New York: After being named the world`s richest person just over four months ago, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos` has now surpassed USD 100 billion mark in his total net worth.

The new achievement comes on the backdrop of Black Friday sales which got Bezos` fortune swelling.

It was observed that Amazon`s Black Friday stock price bump pushed him over the 12 figure mark, and reportedly accounted for half of all online sales for the day.

Bezos` fortune is channelised into a number of things, such as USD 250 million on the Washington Post in 2013, a billion dollars a year in stock to fund rocket company Blue Origin and its rockets, and convertion of a billion dollars worth of stock into cash earlier this month, as reported by The Verge.

Earlier this year, Bezos took away the mantle of world`s richest person from Microsoft founder Bill Gates and achieved the feat after a 1 percent pop in the shares of Amazon.com, which accounts for the vast majority of his wealth.

The Forbes estimated Bezos` wealth at about USD 90.6 billion, compared to USD 90 billion for Gates.