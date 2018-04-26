Amazon, Google trading suspended on NYSE

New Delhi: Trading of five companies including online retailer Amazon and both Alphabet share classes on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was suspended on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

The other companies are Booking Holdings, Zion Oil and Gas Equity Warrants.

The exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said the suspension was due to a “price scale code” issue and any open orders in those securities would be canceled, as per a Reuters report.

The securities can still be traded on other exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc, Cboe Global Markets and IEX Group.

There are 13 US stock exchanges, around 40 private trading venues known as dark pools and dozens of single-dealer platforms.

Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly profits, lifted by strong growth in the digital advertising segment it dominates along with Facebook. Profit in the first three months of 2018 soared more than 70 percent from a year ago to $9.4 billion, Alphabet said in an earnings report that was well above forecasts.

Revenue at the California-based internet giant during the first three months of this year was $31.1 billion, up 26 percent from the same period last year.

TRA Brand Trust Report 2018 said that Google is the most trusted Internet brand in India, followed by Facebook. According to the report, e-commerce major Amazon ranked third among the most trusted Internet brands in the country and e-Bay ranked fourth.