Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service

Prime customers would receive a seven-day free trial to access the service at BrownSugar.com and on other devices paying $3.99 per month thereafter.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 09:51
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched Brown Sugar, the new subscription-video-on-demand service featuring what it calls the biggest collection of the "baddest" African-American movies for its prime members.

Prime customers would receive a seven-day free trial to access the service at BrownSugar.com and on other devices paying $3.99 per month thereafter, Amazon said in a statement.

The Brown Sugar website tagline describes itself as "a black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics". Its portfolio of movies include "Blacula", "Black Caesar", "Cotton Comes to Harlem" and "Foxy Brown", among others.

The announcement comes at a time when online video-streaming services like Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime are competing to gain traction among young viewers who are shying away from traditional television services.

Brown Sugar, run by African-American TV network Bounce, would be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

 

AmazonAmazon movie subscription serviceAmazon African-American movie subscriptionAmazon Brown SugarAmazon video-on-demand service

