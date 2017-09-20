close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch

A number of recipients, however, reported on social media that they were not expecting a child.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 09:52

A technical glitch caused Amazon.com Inc to email some of its customers erroneously that they had received a gift, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The email displayed an image of a crawling infant and told shoppers that they had received a present from their baby registry. A number of recipients, however, reported on social media that they were not expecting a child.

The Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately say what caused the glitch or how many accounts had been affected.

TAGS

Amazon.comAmazon IncAmazon glitchAmazon gift mail

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the...

International Business

Alibaba-backed Best Inc raises $450 million in IPO after sl...

Toshiba selects Bain group as buyer of its memory chip business
International Business

Toshiba selects Bain group as buyer of its memory chip busi...

Sensex gains 93 points in early trade; RIL, ITC gain
Markets

Sensex gains 93 points in early trade; RIL, ITC gain

Amid slowdown worries, Arun Jaitley reviews economy, discusses stimulus package
Economy

Amid slowdown worries, Arun Jaitley reviews economy, discus...

18 of the 43 McDonald&#039;s outlets in Delhi reopened: Vikram Bakshi
Companies

18 of the 43 McDonald's outlets in Delhi reopened: Vik...

Economy

GST Council to meet on Oct 6, may dole out sops to exporter...

Dependence of Indian IT companies on visas reducing: Nasscom
Companies

Dependence of Indian IT companies on visas reducing: Nassco...

Unitech serious developer, not fly-by-night operator: Chairman
Companies

Unitech serious developer, not fly-by-night operator: Chair...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video