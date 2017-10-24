Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 09:24 AM IST
Amazon studio executive Joe Lewis resigns

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said Joe Lewis, the head of comedy and drama at its entertainment studio unit, has stepped down, but gave no reason for his resignation.

Amazon said Sharon Tal Yguado, who is the head of event series, will replace Lewis in the interim.

Lewis` exit comes after Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned this month after taking a leave of absence in the wake of harassment allegations from a female producer.

The Hollywood Reporter, which earlier reported Lewis` departure, said Lewis will still have a producing deal at Amazon Studios.

 

