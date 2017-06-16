Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 bn
Amazon reached an agreement to acquire upscale US grocer Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion, including debt, the companies announced Friday.
Whole Foods, which has faced pressure from activist investors, will continue to operate stores under its brand and will be led by co-founder and chief executive John Mackey, the companies said. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017.