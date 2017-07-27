Amazon to hire thousands of employees in 1 day

shrankhla verma

New Delhi: At a time when most of the traditional retailers are cutting on jobs and shutting down their businesses, e-commerce major Amazon seems to have other plans.

The colossal growth of the company could not remain under cover after it decided to offer thousands of jobs to people out of which majority would be full time. Amazon plans to offer approximately 50,000 jobs out of which 40,00 will be full time jobs in the US. It will hold a massive job fair next week at about 10 warehouses at Amazon's shipping sites across the country.

The tech giant which is the largest Internet-based retailer in the world had previously announced its goal to add 100,000 full time workers by the middle of the current year. This hiring program seems like an executional development towards its goal.

The people availing the jobs on spot would be expected to pack and sort boxes and help shipping them to the customers.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, the company needs more manpower- seasonal workers- to combat the tight job market and ensure smoother work. Scooping up workers quickly is a clever tactic to lock employees before the busy schedule shopping season arrives and providing employment at the same time.