close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Angry Birds maker Rovio plans IPO

The IPO would consist of share sales by its biggest shareholders and a share issue of about 30 million euros.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:12
Angry Birds maker Rovio plans IPO

Helsinki: Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday that it was planning an initial public offering (IPO) and listing of its shares in Helsinki in a long-awaited move aimed to boost growth.

The maker of the Angry Birds hit games and 3D movie said the IPO would consist of share sales by its biggest shareholders and a share issue of about 30 million euros ($35.71 million).

"We are very pleased with the company`s strong performance in recent years... The contemplated IPO and listing will offer new shareholders an opportunity to participate in Rovio`s success," Chairman Mika Ihamuotila said in a statement.

Following years of falling earnings, job cuts and restructuring, Rovio returned to profit in 2016 on the back of its Angry Birds 3D movie and recovering game sales.

Rovio said the IPO would help it boost growth and also enable it to use shares in potential acquisitions.

Carnegie and Danske are joint global coordinators in the contemplated IPO while Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners, Rovoi said.

Rovio is 70 percent owned by Trema International, a firm owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of company co-founder Niklas Hed. Other investors include venture firms Accel Partners and Atomico.

TAGS

Rovio Entertainment LtdIPOAngry BirdsAngry Birds IPO

From Zee News

India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports, govt source says
Economy

India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports, go...

International Business

China services sector expands by most in three months in Au...

Sensex rebounds on bargain buying; sentiment remains cautious
Markets

Sensex rebounds on bargain buying; sentiment remains cautio...

International Business

Apple ends its annual music festival

Policy soon to promote agri exports, says Suresh Prabhu
Economy

Policy soon to promote agri exports, says Suresh Prabhu

MSI will not hold back in electric vehicle segment: Bhargava
Companies

MSI will not hold back in electric vehicle segment: Bhargav...

Novartis names Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan as new CEO
Companies

Novartis names Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan as new CEO

India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth
Economy

India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth

Jaypee insolvency case: IDBI moves SC against stay on NCLT proceedings
Companies

Jaypee insolvency case: IDBI moves SC against stay on NCLT...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video