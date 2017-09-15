close
Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 billion IPO

Rovio said it expects to start trading on Helsinki bourse`s pre-list on September 29 and on the main list on October 3.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 12:36
Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 billion IPO

Helsinki: Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd on Friday set the initial price range for its planned IPO which would value the company at around 1 billion dollars.

The preliminary price range of 10.25-11.50 euros per share would give Rovio a market value of between 802 million euros and 896 million euros ($955.34 million - $1.07 billion).

Rovio`s main owner, Trema International, which is owned by Kaj Hed, the uncle of company co-founder Niklas Hed, is expected to keep a 36.6 percent stake after the listing.

Trema currently owns 69 percent of Rovio`s shares.

Rovio said it expects to start trading on Helsinki bourse`s pre-list on September 29 and on the main list on October 3.

