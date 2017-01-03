Anshu Jain joins Cantor Fitzgerald as President

Indian-origin banker Anshu Jain has joined financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald LP as its president.

The former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will work with Chief Executive Howard Lutnick.

Meanwhile, Shawn Matthews will remain the president and chief executive officer of its broker-dealer subsidiary Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Jain resigned from Deutsche Bank last year. He was earlier accused of having "knowingly made inaccurate statements" to Germany's central bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, thus misleading regulators on what he knew about the alleged manipulation of inter-bank rates such as Libor.

He landed the top spot at Deutsche in 2012 after the investment banking division he ran consistently delivered up to 85 percent of group profit and frequently outperformed peers.