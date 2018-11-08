हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings to Indians

Cook uploaded a couple of pictures taken by photographer Ashish Parmar on the newly launched iPhone XR on his twitter .

Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings to Indians

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook extended his Diwali greetings to Indians on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Cook uploaded a couple of pictures taken by photographer Ashish Parmar on the newly launched iPhone XR on his twitter and wished Indians on the occasion of Diwali.

At third place, Apple had 25 per cent market share in the third quarter (ending September 30) as it launched flagship iPhones XS and XS Max in India.

According to Counterpoint Research, the new devices are unlikely to offset the high import duty owing to absence of local manufacturing as this made new iPhones expensive as compared to their pricing in other key countries.

Breaking his silence on Apple's India presence, CEO Tim Cook admitted last week that his business was flat in the country in the fourth quarter amid weak currency trends. Cook, however, stressed he is still a big believer in the Indian middle class.

According to experts, India has a large untapped user base in Tier II and Tier III cities and beyond, and Cook is aware of the tremendous growth opportunity there.

Apple is an aspirational brand and usually bought by those who have high spending power or can compromise on older generation phones for affordability.

With IANS Inputs

