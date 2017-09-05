close
Apple ends its annual music festival

The Apple Music Festival had become a 10 night-long event which was held in September for the last two years.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:18

London: After 10 years of its inception, US tech giant Apple has confirmed that it would no longer host its annual music festival in London.

The annual show was first held in 2007 and typically ran for a month with concerts every night and tickets going to competition winners, Music Business Worldwide reported on Tuesday.

The Apple Music Festival had become a 10 night-long event which was held in September for the last two years.

According to Music Business Worldwide`s speculation, the closure was because Apple is concentrating its resources on single events.

The company has partnered with artists like Haim and Skepta in London, Arcade Fire in Brooklyn and had a heavy presence in Texas earlier this year where it backed shows from Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples and DJ Khaled.

Over the last decade, the annual festival has seen the likes of Elton John, Alicia Keys, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and many more artists perform.

TAGS

AppleApple annual music festivalApple London festivalApple Music Festival

