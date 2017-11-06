Apple Inc announces six-part US dollar bond sale
Proceeds are slated for general corporate purposes, including stock buybacks and dividend payments.
New York: Apple Inc has announced a six-part US dollar bond sale ahead of expected pricing on Monday.
The tech giant, rated Aa1/AA+, is offering investors fixed-rate tranches with two, three, five, seven, 10 and 30-year tranches.
Bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.