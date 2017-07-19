close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Apple offers discounts to promote Apple Pay in China

The US-based Apple launched a campaign in China this week to promote its mobile payment platform and break the current duopoly of tech giants Tencent and Alibaba.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:40

Shanghai: The US-based Apple launched a campaign in China this week to promote its mobile payment platform and break the current duopoly of tech giants Tencent and Alibaba.

Apple is set to offer a series of discounts of up to 50 per cent to clients who opt to pay using Apple Pay in stores, with whom it has an agreement, to increase its share in the world`s largest mobile payment market, Efe news cited Chinese financial news website Caixin as saying on Wednesday.

"Our goal is for all Apple users to use Apple Pay," Jennifer Baily, vice president of Apple Pay, told Caixin.

The digital payments market in China -- dominated by tech giants Tencent with Wechat Payments and Alibaba with Alipay, with a combined market share of 92 percent -- is valued at 35 trillion yuan (nearly $5.2 trillion), according to Caixin.

After the US, China is Apple`s second largest market. However, currently, Apple Pay does not figure among the top eight of China`s online payment companies in terms of transaction volume, according to consulting firm Analysys.

Apple entered the Chinese mobile payments sector late, launching its services only in February 2016, which might explain the low volume of its business.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Apple appointed Isabel Ge Mahe as its Vice-President and Managing Director for China, a new post created to head and coordinate Apple`s team based in China and oversee compliance with the new cyber security regulations for foreign companies in the country.

Last week, Apple had announced a $1 billion investment project in Guizhou province with a data storage facility, as part of the Chinese government`s new requirements where foreign firms are required to store data collected in the country on servers within China.

TAGS

US-based AppleChinaApple campaign in ChinaduopolyTencentAlibabaCaixinApple VP Isabel Ge Mahe

From Zee News

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement day
Personal Finance

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement...

Real Estate

RERA likely to impact performance of developers in FY18: IC...

Google introduces recruiting app &#039;&#039;Hire&#039;&#039; for businesses
International Business

Google introduces recruiting app ''Hire'...

PropUrban ventures into &#039;&#039;Property and Rental Management&#039;&#039; services
Real Estate

PropUrban ventures into ''Property and Rental Man...

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow
Economy

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban t...

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 common mistakes that you must avoid
Personal Finance

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 co...

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minister
Technology

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minis...

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed assets: CRISIL
Markets

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed asse...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video