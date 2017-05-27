close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Apple opens first official store in Southeast Asia

Apple opened its first Southeast Asia store in Singapore on Saturday, drawing hundreds of excited fans to the swanky two-storey site in the city`s upmarket shopping district.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 12:23
Apple opens first official store in Southeast Asia

Apple opened its first Southeast Asia store in Singapore on Saturday, drawing hundreds of excited fans to the swanky two-storey site in the city`s upmarket shopping district.

Located on the affluent Orchard Road, the new shop -- easily distinguished by its iconic glass facade -- is expected to be one of the most popular Apple stores in the world according to the US tech giant.

Merchandise such as the iPhone and MacBook were strategically placed on display across the spacious first floor, while the upper level acted as a classroom for customers to participate in hands-on sessions.

Hundreds of shoppers camped out in anticipation of the launch, while more than a thousand thronged the store soon after the doors opened, an AFP reporter observed.

First in the queue was Xiang Jiaxin, a twenty-five-year-old Chinese national working in Macau who had queued for more than 12 hours overnight and planned a holiday to Singapore specially to coincide with the opening.

"I am very happy and excited to be part of this. I have participated in the official store openings in Macau, Guangzhou and Nanjing," he told AFP.

Apple, which has a staggering $256.8 billion cash stockpile, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The Silicon Valley legend sprang out of Steve Jobs` garage to reshape modern life with trend-setting gadgets.

Most of its earnings come from the iPhone, which faces increasingly tough competition in a saturated market.

The tech behemoth has almost 500 stores globally with more than a million visitors daily. Aside from Singapore, its Asia shops are located in Hong Kong, China and Japan.

A regional transport, business and financial hub, Singapore attracted 16.4 million visitors last year.

TAGS

AppleApple Southeast Asia storeApple SingaporeApple Stores

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

7th Pay Commission: PM Narendra Modi to personally intervene into issue of arrears and allowances
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: PM Narendra Modi to personally interven...

Noida Authority uploads names of defaulters; Unitech, Amrapali among top three defaulters
Real Estate

Noida Authority uploads names of defaulters; Unitech, Amra...

Videocon Q4 net loss widens to Rs 547.73 crore
Companies

Videocon Q4 net loss widens to Rs 547.73 crore

Nagpur becomes first city with electric mass mobility syste...
Economy

Nagpur becomes first city with electric mass mobility syste...

L&T bags Rs 1,329 crore water supply scheme from MMRDA
Companies

L&T bags Rs 1,329 crore water supply scheme from MMRDA

Fitch affirms Bharti Airtel credit rating at BBB
Companies

Fitch affirms Bharti Airtel credit rating at BBB

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video