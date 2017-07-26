close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Apple to build 3 'big' manufacturing units in US: Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised to build three new manufacturing plants in the US, President Donald Trump has said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:57
Apple to build 3 &#039;big&#039; manufacturing units in US: Trump

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised to build three new manufacturing plants in the US, President Donald Trump has said.

Trump said this in an interview to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The US President said he had a phone conversation with Cook.

"He`s promised me three big plants -- big, big, big," Trump said, referring to Cook.

"I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won`t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward," Trump was quoted as saying.

Apple was yet to issue a statement on this.

Trump has reiterated several times that he would bring manufacturing jobs back to the US.

Apple currently gets iPhones assembled in Taiwan with Foxconn which is also considering a manufacturing facility in the US.

Apple has committed a $1 billion fund to help create manufacturing jobs in the US.

"By doing that, we can be the ripple in the pond. Because if we can create many manufacturing jobs around, those manufacturing jobs create more jobs around them because you have a service industry that builds up around them," Cook was quoted as saying.

 

TAGS

Apple CEOTim CookApple new manufacturing plantsDonald Trump

From Zee News

Google adds SOS Alerts to search results, maps
Technology

Google adds SOS Alerts to search results, maps

RBI stops printing of Rs 2000 note; accelerates production of Rs 200 notes – Know how it will affect you
Personal Finance

RBI stops printing of Rs 2000 note; accelerates production...

Petrol, diesel price on 26th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 26th July 2017: Check out the rates...

76 banks report 5,076 cases of active banking frauds
Economy

76 banks report 5,076 cases of active banking frauds

Banks&#039; exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Banks' exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore:...

Companies

Jio effect: Airtel Q1 net profit tanks 75% to Rs 367 crore

Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed in 2018
Companies

Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed...

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerical accuracy, says Arun Jaitley
Economy

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerica...

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September 7
Companies

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video