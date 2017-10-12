Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Apple's $1 billion data centre gets Irish High Court green light

Apple announced plans to build the data centre in 2015, but the project has been delayed by planning objections.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 16:27 PM IST
Dublin: Ireland`s High Court on Thursday ruled that a 850 million euro (USD 1 billion) data centre planned by Apple in the west of Ireland may proceed, dismissing an environmental challenge made by three people. 

Apple announced plans to build the data centre in 2015, but the project has been delayed by planning objections. A similar Apple centre announced at the same time in Denmark is due to begin operations later this year. 

