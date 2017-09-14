close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aramco says IPO on track after report it is preparing for possible delay

Saudi authorities are aiming to list up to 5 percent of theworld`s largest oil producer on both the Saudi stock exchange inRiyadh, the Tadawul, and one or more international markets in anIPO that could raise $100 billion.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:55
Aramco says IPO on track after report it is preparing for possible delay

New Delhi: Saudi Aramco`s planned initial public offering remains on track, the company said on Thursday, after Bloomberg reported that the oil company is preparing contingency plans for a possible delay by a few months into 2019.

Saudi authorities are aiming to list up to 5 percent of theworld`s largest oil producer on both the Saudi stock exchange inRiyadh, the Tadawul, and one or more international markets in an IPO that could raise $100 billion.

"The initial public offering of a stake in Saudi Aramco remains on track," said Aramco in an email. 

"The IPO process is well under way and Saudi Aramco remains focused on ensuring that all IPO related work is completed to the very highest standards on time."

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the Saudi government is still aiming for the IPO of the state-owned oil giant in the second half of 2018, but that the timetable is getting increasingly tight for what is likely to be the biggest share sale in history. 

Aramco has still not chosen an international venue for the listing although New York and London are seen as leading contenders. It has hired advisers for the deal, but has not chosen global coordinators or bookrunners, banking sources have said.

Reuters reported last month that Saudi Arabia favours New York for the main foreign listing of Aramco, even though some financial and legal advisers have recommended London, citing people familiar with the matter.

TAGS

Saudi AramcoSaudi Aramco IPOSaudi Aramco biggest share saleNew York Stock ExchangeLondon trading market

From Zee News

Aircel Maxis case: Karti Chidambaram refuses to appear before CBI
Companies

Aircel Maxis case: Karti Chidambaram refuses to appear befo...

GDP to remain below 6% in Q2 FY&#039;18: SBI report
Economy

GDP to remain below 6% in Q2 FY'18: SBI report

India, Japan commit to resist protectionism
International Business

India, Japan commit to resist protectionism

Yatra partners Revv to offer selfdrive car rental service
Companies

Yatra partners Revv to offer selfdrive car rental service

Donald Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor firm
International Business

Donald Trump blocks Chinese acquisition of US semiconductor...

Reports: China orders bitcoin exchanges to shut down
International Business

Reports: China orders bitcoin exchanges to shut down

GST cess: Honda hikes prices of models by up to Rs 89,069
Economy

GST cess: Honda hikes prices of models by up to Rs 89,069

Shell companies: Tax dept, MCA to share PAN, audit reports
Companies

Shell companies: Tax dept, MCA to share PAN, audit reports

Sensex gains 55 points to close at over 1-month high
Markets

Sensex gains 55 points to close at over 1-month high

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video