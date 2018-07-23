हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atos

Atos to buy Syntel for about $3.57 billion

Syntel generated revenues of $924 million in 2017, of which 89 percent was in North America.

Reuters photo

French technology services company Atos SE agreed to acquire Michigan-based Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday.

Atos will pay $41 per share, which represents a premium of 4.78 percent to Syntel’s closing price of $39.13 on Friday.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, was unanimously approved by Syntel’s board of directors, the companies said in a joint statement.

Syntel is a 38-year-old information technology company with 23,000 employees. Syntel Chief Executive Rakesh Khanna will become a member of Atos’ executive committee.

Syntel is expected on Thursday to report second-quarter revenue of $249.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.49, the company said.

