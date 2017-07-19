close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for $443 million

Aviva, Britain`s biggest life insurer, said it would sell Friends Provident International (FPIL), which provides life assurance and investment products in Asia and the Middle East, to a unit of International Financial Group for 340 million pounds ($443 million).

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 13:19
Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for $443 million

London: Aviva, Britain`s biggest life insurer, said it would sell Friends Provident International (FPIL), which provides life assurance and investment products in Asia and the Middle East, to a unit of International Financial Group for 340 million pounds ($443 million).

The sale, which follows a strategic review, will allow Aviva to further reallocate capital to businesses that can bring higher returns and grow its business across Asia, the insurer said.

"Aviva has concluded that the business is not central to the group`s strategy to focus on a small number of markets where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

TAGS

AvivaFriends Provident InternationalInternational Financial GroupAviva Life Insurance

From Zee News

Workplace flexibility top priority for job seekers globally
Companies

Workplace flexibility top priority for job seekers globally

New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway
Automobiles

New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway

Companies

NCLT reserves order on Bhushan Steel bankruptcy petition

Ahead of privatisation, Air India to offer VRS to 15,000 employees
Companies

Ahead of privatisation, Air India to offer VRS to 15,000 em...

International Business

Apple names new managing director for China amid localisati...

Taxmen to go slow on GST enforcement for 6 months
Economy

Taxmen to go slow on GST enforcement for 6 months

GST win-win deal for all: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Economy

GST win-win deal for all: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2017: Check out the rates...

Honda Amaze Privilege Edition launched at Rs 6.48 lakh
Automobiles

Honda Amaze Privilege Edition launched at Rs 6.48 lakh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video