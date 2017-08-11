 
Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania's development

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:58
Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania&#039;s development

Dar es Salam: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that it will spend $350 million in Tanzania to fund development projects, including agriculture and health.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House on Thursday said the Microsoft co-founder announced the donation shortly after having talks with President John Magufuli, Xinhua news agency reported.

The world`s richest man said his Foundation will continue cooperating with the east African nation in improving health, particularly in minimizing deaths related to pregnant women, said the statement.

Gates arrived in Tanzania this week to inspect the work of his Foundation which focuses on improving people`s health and well-being and helping individuals lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.

