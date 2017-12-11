हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bitcoin futures surge past $17,000-level on launch day

The futures are cash-settled contracts based on the auction price of bitcoin in U.S. dollars on the Gemini Exchange, which is owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 11, 2017, 10:33 AM IST
Comments |
Bitcoin futures surge past $17,000-level on launch day

SYDNEY: The front-month bitcoin futures contract on the Chicago-based CBOE Futures Exchange surged past $17,000 on Monday, the first day of trading.

The January contract opened at $15,460 in New York on Sunday evening, before leaping to a high of $17,170 during Asian hours. They were last quoted at $17,120, a more than $1,000 premium to the price on Gemini Exchange.

The futures are cash-settled contracts based on the auction price of bitcoin in U.S. dollars on the Gemini Exchange, which is owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Tags:
Bitcoinbitcoin futuresCBOE Futures ExchangeVirtual currency
Next
Story

Bitcoin blows past $16,000, alarm bells ring louder

Trending