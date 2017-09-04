BRICS 2017: PM Modi focuses on need to strengthen solar energy agenda

New Delhi/Xiamen : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

He said that the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- can work closely with ISA (International Solar Alliance) on the agenda and that affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations.

"Renewable energy is particularly important," Modi added.

Modi arrived in Xiamen on Sunday for the summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

He also asked to grab the youths in mainstream in the joint initiatives, scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices.

With IANS inputs