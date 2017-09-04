close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BRICS 2017: PM Modi focuses on need to strengthen solar energy agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 11:18
BRICS 2017: PM Modi focuses on need to strengthen solar energy agenda

New Delhi/Xiamen : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

He said that the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- can work closely with ISA (International Solar Alliance) on the agenda and that affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for development of our nations.

"Renewable energy is particularly important," Modi added.

Modi arrived in Xiamen on Sunday for the summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

He also asked to grab the youths in mainstream in the joint initiatives, scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices.

With IANS inputs

 

TAGS

BRICS 2017BRICSPM ModiNarendra ModiInternational Solar AllianceISA

From Zee News

HAL to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian armed forces
Companies

HAL to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian armed...

China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative
International Business

China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes!
Personal Finance

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes!

Petrol, diesel price on 4th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 4th September 2017: Check out the r...

Companies

CIL rules out privatisation buzz, says no coal shortage

Companies

After dip in Q1 Tata Motors' CV sales up 24% in Jul-Au...

Slowdown of credit pre-dates banks drive against NPAs: Raghuram Rajan
Companies

Slowdown of credit pre-dates banks drive against NPAs: Ragh...

Skoda expects over 30% sales jump; to bring SUV Kodiaq soon
Automobiles

Skoda expects over 30% sales jump; to bring SUV Kodiaq soon

&#039;Commerce Ministry identifying select service segments to boost exports&#039;
Economy

'Commerce Ministry identifying select service segments...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video