BRICS trade ministers meet concludes in Shanghai

A six-member delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the August 1-2 meeting.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:39
BRICS trade ministers meet concludes in Shanghai

New Delhi: The two-day meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) trade ministers was held in Shanghai, the commerce ministry on Wednesday said.

A six-member delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the August 1-2 meeting.

It said the ministers adopted seven documents at the conclusion of the meeting and that includes trade in services cooperation roadmap, e-commerce cooperation initiative and framework on strengthening the economic and technical cooperation, and outlines for BRICS investment facilitation.

The ministry also said that Sitharaman held a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart yesterday.

This meeting assumes significance as there is a huge trade deficit between the two countries.

India's trade deficit with China has marginally dipped to USD 51 billion in 2016-17 from USD 52.69 billion in the previous fiscal.

India's bilateral trade with China stood at USD 71.48 billion in 2016-17.

BRICSBrazilRussiaIndiaChina and South AfricaShanghaiCooperation roadmapCommerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

