close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Britain's Rolls-Royce posts record reported loss

Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 13:11
Britain&#039;s Rolls-Royce posts record reported loss

London: British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, reflecting a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound which hit its hedging position.

On an underlying basis, profit fell by 49 percent to 813 million pounds, soundly beating market expectations, on revenue 2 percent lower at 13.78 biillion pounds.

The company said it expected "modest performance improvements" this year.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 13:11
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Home Ministry's website hacked? 'Not sure', say officials

Government to make "Aadhar" compulsory to get ration from PDS shops

Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.