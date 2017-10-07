close
Canada holds huge potential for Indian exporters: ATSC

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:15

New Delhi: Canada holds huge potential for Indian exporters, particularly in the textiles sector, trade fair organising body ATSC on Saturday said.

Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC) said: "Apparel trade data of Canada shows that exporters of India have a huge scope for expansion and growth to fill the gaps in the Canadian market".

It said in its recently fair in Toronto, several Indian textile manufacturers showcased their products.

Indian participants attracted interest from several Canadian brands like Aritzia and Gildan.

There is a huge potential in Canada for apparel and textiles sector, ATSC Director John Banker said in a statement.

He added that Indian textile manufacturers can reap advantage of Canada's free trade agreement partners.

