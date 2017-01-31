CEO Jeff Bezos says Amazon backs suit opposing Trump order
Washington: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the Seattle-based company is prepared to support a lawsuit being brought by Washington state's attorney general against President Donald Trump and the administration over Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.
The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reports that Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees yesterday said that company lawyers have prepared a "declaration of support" for the suit. The Post reports the letter says company lawyers "are working other legal options as well."
Fellow Washington state-based tech companies Microsoft and Expedia are also supporting the suit.
The lawsuit filed yesterday says the restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging Washington state's economy and hurting its companies.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment today.
