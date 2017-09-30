close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China factory activity rises to 5-year high

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.4 in September, up from 51.7 in the previous month and the highest level since April 2012.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 09:52
China factory activity rises to 5-year high

Hong Kong: An official survey released on Saturday said that China's factory activity expanded last month at the fastest pace in five years, as the country's vital manufacturing sector stepped up production to meet strong demand.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.4 in September, up from 51.7 in the previous month and the highest level since April 2012.

The report by the Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said production, new export orders and overall new orders grew at a faster pace for the month.

"The manufacturing sector continues to maintain a steady development trend and the pace is accelerating," said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the data.

Zhao noted that the report found both domestic and global demand have improved.

However, in a separate report, the private Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI slipped to 51.0 from 51.6, as factories reported that production and new orders expanded at slower rates last month.

Both indexes are based on a 100-point scale with 50 dividing expansion from contraction. But the federation's report is focused more on large, state-owned enterprises while the Caixin survey is weighted to smaller, private companies.

Another official index covering non-manufacturing activity rebounded after two months of contraction, rising to 55.4 last month from 53.4 in August. That indicates momentum is picking up again in China's service sector.

The reports come ahead of the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress set for next month, where top leaders will be reshuffled and authorities will outline economic policies.

Earlier this month, rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded China's credit rating on government borrowing, citing rising debt levels that raise financial risks and could drag on economic growth.

TAGS

China factory activityChina manufacturing sectorChina manufacturing PMIChina growth

From Zee News

Era of economic surrender ends, industry&#039;s rebirth begins:Trump
International Business

Era of economic surrender ends, industry's rebirth beg...

Petrol, diesel price on 30th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 30th September 2017: Check out the...

BMW launches Mini JCW Pro Edition in India at Rs 43.9 lakh
Automobiles

BMW launches Mini JCW Pro Edition in India at Rs 43.9 lakh

Personal Finance

Govt retains interest rate on small savings for October- De...

Markets

RBI to sell govt bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore via open marke...

Economy

Small exporters exempted from furnishing bank guarantee

LIC pays dividend of Rs 2,207 crore to government
Companies

LIC pays dividend of Rs 2,207 crore to government

India emerges as destination for dream jobs: Survey
Companies

India emerges as destination for dream jobs: Survey

Govt raises natural gas price by 16.5% to $2.89 mmBtu
Personal Finance

Govt raises natural gas price by 16.5% to $2.89 mmBtu

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video