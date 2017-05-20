close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China, India drive Alibaba's UCWeb revenue up 271%

Alibaba group firm UCWeb has reported a 271 percent year-on-year jump in its digital media and entertainment revenue for 2017 financial year on account of growth in China, India and Indonesia.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 10:45

New Delhi: Alibaba group firm UCWeb has reported a 271 percent year-on-year jump in its digital media and entertainment revenue for 2017 financial year on account of growth in China, India and Indonesia.

"UCWeb Inc's holding company, Alibaba Group has reported a 271 percent jump ,year-on-year, in its digital media and entertainment revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017," the company said in a statement.

"The unit's revenue for fourth stands at USD 571 million, recording a 234 percent increase year-over-year. Mobile internet services revenue from UCWeb businesses, including mobile search and news feeds, as well as apps and game publishing across China as well as key global markets like India and Indonesia are key contributors to the revenue rise," the statement said.

Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group elevated its Alibaba Mobile Business Group President for overseas business Jack Huang to the position of President of Alibaba Mobile Business Group.

He will now report to the President Office of the Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group.

?The recent restructuring in leadership team is a step forward for the group to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for us in strategic markets such as India, Indonesia and Russia. I am confident that Jack is well-appointed to help the Group achieve many more significant milestones in our global success story, Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group Chairman & CEO Yongfu Yu said.

UCWeb has announced plans to Rs 200 crore for driving content distribution in India and Indonesia over the next 2 years. Out of this, Rs 120 crore is estimated to be invested in India.

 

TAGS

Alibaba GroupUCWebdigital media and entertainment revenueChinaIndiaIndonesia

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Ola, Uber rides could get cheaper under GST
Automobiles

Ola, Uber rides could get cheaper under GST

GST: Crisil says 6 months required for stability, benefits...
Economy

GST: Crisil says 6 months required for stability, benefits...

GST: Finance Ministry warns industry against hiking prices...
Companies

GST: Finance Ministry warns industry against hiking prices...

GST rates for services finalised: Check out the complete list of services
Economy

GST rates for services finalised: Check out the complete li...

GST: Insurance policies to get dearer from July 1
Economy

GST: Insurance policies to get dearer from July 1

GST Impact: Economy class air travel set to become cheaper from July 1
Economy

GST Impact: Economy class air travel set to become cheaper...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video