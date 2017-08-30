close
China to develop HyperFlight transport network with speed 5 times more than passenger airplanes

The speed of HyperFlight transport network will be ten times that of traditional high-speed trains and five times that of the passenger airplanes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 22:26
China to develop HyperFlight transport network with speed 5 times more than passenger airplanes
Picture courtesy: https://twitter.com/XHNews

Wuhan: China will develop a supersonic speed HyperFlight transport network, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) announced Wednesday.

The announcement was made at the Third China (International) Commercial Aerospace Forum.

The network has been designed speed of up to 4,000 kilometers per hour.

This essentially means that the speed of HyperFlight transport network will be ten times that of traditional high-speed trains and five times that of the passenger airplanes, news.xinhuanet.com quoted sources with CASIC as saying.

HyperFlight program will be completed in three steps with first step being the building a regional inter-city network with speeds of 1,000 km per hour.

The second step will entail building a national network - this will link major city clusters with speeds of 2,000 km per hour.

The final lap will be an international network with speeds of 4,000 km per hour - this will link countries along the Belt and Road routes.

 

TAGS

Chinasupersonic speed HyperFlightHyperFlight transport networkChina Aerospace Science and Industry CorporationChina Commercial Aerospace Forum

