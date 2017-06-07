close
China unveils world's first driverless train that can run without tracks – Video inside

The vehicle is about 30 meters long and comes with sensors that can read the dimensions of roads and plan its own route.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 09:31
New Delhi: Chinese rail transit firm CRRC has developed driverless train or smart bus that can run without tracks.

The smart bus or the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART), was developed by the research arm of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., which produces key parts for China's high-speed railway,  Xinua news agency reported.

The vehicle is about 30 meters long and comes with sensors that can read the dimensions of roads and plan its own route, Xinua further said.

The vehicle, with  three can carry upto 300 people while a five-carriage bus can carry upto 500 passengers.

It costs around 400 to 700 million yuan (58 to 102 million U.S. dollars) to build a kilometer of metro.

According to the government of Zhuzhou City in Hunan Province, a 6.5-kilometer ART line will be built through downtown Zhuzhou and operations will start in 2018,  Xinua added.

