China's economy grew 6.9% in second quarter

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 11:11
China&#039;s economy grew 6.9% in second quarter

Beijing: China posted better-than-expected growth of 6.9 percent in the second quarter, official data showed Monday, but authorities warned of lingering risks to the economy.

Analysts polled by AFP had forecast growth of 6.8 percent after the economy expanded 6.9 percent in the first quarter.

"Generally speaking, the national economy has maintained the momentum of steady and sound development in the first half of 2017, laying a solid foundation for achieving the annual target and better performance," national statistics bureau spokesman Xing Zhihong said.

"However, we must be aware that there are still many unstable and uncertain factors abroad and long-term structural contradictions remain prominent at home," Xing said.

