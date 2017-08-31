close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China's yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation

China`s yuan eased on Thursday but posted its biggest monthly gain at the month-end, in percentage terms, since the Chinese currency was revalued and taken off a fixed dollar peg in 2005.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:10
China&#039;s yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation

Shanghai: China`s yuan eased on Thursday but posted its biggest monthly gain at the month-end, in percentage terms, since the Chinese currency was revalued and taken off a fixed dollar peg in 2005.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5974 per dollar and settled at 6.5969 by the 4:30 p.m (0830 GMT) domestic close. It was 3 pips weaker than the previous late session close but 0.06 percent firmer than the midpoint.

China takes the official market closing price at 4:30 p.m Shanghai time (0830 GMT) into consideration when it fixes the official guidance rate, in an effort to let market forces play a bigger role in determining the yuan’s value. The market also has an evening session lasting until 11:30 p.m.

If the spot rate finishes the late night session at the current level, it would have strengthened 2 percent against the greenback, the best month since July 2005.

TAGS

China's YuanyuanChinese currencySpot yuanYuan devaluation

From Zee News

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts post note ban under I-T radar
Personal Finance

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts...

Companies

IMG concludes report on telecom woes, some relief on plate

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes
Personal Finance

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs...

Companies

Vedanta chairman wants govt to lessen approvals for busines...

Companies

Companies get socially more responsible, CSR spend up 47%:...

PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up to 0.25%
Personal Finance

PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up...

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules
Companies

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during peak hours
Economy

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during pe...

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Economy

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video