Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Michael Corbat`s annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249.

Reuters| Updated: Mar 15, 2018, 18:04 PM IST
Comments
Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat`s annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Corbat`s annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing.

The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat`s annual compensation by 48 percent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.

The change in Corbat`s pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.

 

