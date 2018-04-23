ComScore appoints Bryan Wiener as new CEO

Internet analytics company comScore on Monday appointed Bryan Wiener as the chief executive officer.

Bill Livek, comScore’s current executive vice chairman and president, has been promoted as vice chairman of the board and special advisor to the CEO.

Wiener and Livek will assume their new positions on May 30, 2018, the company said.

“Bryan is a universally-respected change agent in the business world, known for specializing in growing companies into market leaders, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the comScore executive team,” said Livek.

“In a world where people are increasingly consuming media across platforms, the need for a trusted, objective and consistent currency to measure audience and advertising ROI only grows. comScore is uniquely positioned to provide this new model, as it has the scalable data, technology and history of innovation to power the industry’s future,” Wiener said.

comScore has also announced changes to its board of directors. Rob Norman, a renowned advisor to media and marketing companies and former chief digital officer of WPP’s GroupM, has been named to comScore’s board of directors. Current board member Brent Rosenthal has been named non-executive chair.

Wiener has earlier worked as CEO of 360i, served as chairman of Expion and has held a series of senior management positions at public companies Net2Phone and TheGlobe.com.

ComScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. ComScore data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence.