Corruption biggest worry, can't trust robots: Millennials

New Delhi: Millennials of India and other nations cannot trust robots as yet to take decisions on their behalf and the most pressing national issues for them include corruption and inequality, a worldwide survey showed on Monday.

Besides, climate change is keeping them up at night as their biggest global concern for the third year in a row, showed the survey conducted by Geneva-based WEF (World Economic Forum).

More than 31,000 millennials, aged 18-35, from over 180 countries, including India, participated in the Global Shapers Annual Survey 2017 on technology, economy, values, career and governance, the WEF said in a statement.

It also said that over 78 per cent young people would welcome refugees in their own neighbourhood.

"Corruption, inequality and lack of career and economic opportunities are seen as the most pressing national issues by millennials around the globe," it stated.

Among other results, 74 per cent observed that technology is creating more jobs than it is destroying, but a majority of 51 per cent respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed when asked if they would trust decisions made by a robot on their behalf.

Showing that young people's enthusiasm for technology has limits, 44 per cent rejected the idea of having an implant in their skin to increase their capabilities.

Asked about whether they would support rights for humanoid robots, the most popular response was 'No' (50 per cent). The 'Yes' answer choice had only 14 per cent while 36 per cent chose 'Maybe'.

The US emerged as the top destination of young people looking to advance their career, followed by Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, France, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

A large majority of young people said they are willing to live outside their country of residence in order to find a job or advance their career (81 per cent). For the third year in a row, the United States remained on the top, found the survey, which was conducted between March 31 and June 30 this year.

On the most serious issues affecting the world, the maximum respondents said it was climate change, followed by large-scale conflict or war.

Also, a big majority said they "strongly agree" that humans are responsible for climate change, which has remained the top global issue for the third year on the trot.

More than half of the millennials believe that young people's views are ignored before important decisions are taken in their country.