हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US stock futures

Dow futures slid 370 points as US-China trade war intensifies

Trump on Friday announced tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, starting on July 6.

Dow futures slid 370 points as US-China trade war intensifies

New York: US stock futures nosedived on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said last week he was pushing ahead with tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, prompting a quick response from Beijing, which said it would put duties on several American commodities.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 370 points to 24,650, while S&P 500 futures dropped 33.45 points to 2,746.25 and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 83.75 poins to 7,192.25.

Trump on Friday announced tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, starting on July 6.

China said it would retaliate immediately by suspending previous trade agreements with Trump`s administration and slapping duties on American exports, including crude oil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average  fell 139.65 points, or 0.56 percent, to 24,950.83, the S&P 500 lost 9.2 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,770.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.93 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,736.45.

The energy sector was the S&P 500`s most positive boost with a 1 percent increase as crude oil futures reversed earlier losses to settle higher.

US crude was last up 1.18 percent at $65.83 per barrel after earlier hitting a two-month low of $63.59 and Brent was last at $75.35, up 2.6 percent on the day after falling to a six-week low of $72.45.

Meanwhile Chinese stocks fell almost 4 percent and alarm bells rang across global markets on Tuesday, as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalated further.

The yuan also hit a five-month low overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump`s threat to impose a 10 percent tariff on another $200 billion of Chinese goods drew warnings from Beijing about $50 billion of retaliatory penalties on U.S. goods.

Asian stocks wilted to a four-month low and Australia`s dollar and South Africa`s rand were among a diverse group of currencies caught in the crossfire.

With Reuters Inputs

Tags:
US stock futuresDow Jones Industrial Average futuresS&P 500 futuresNasdaq-100 futures

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close