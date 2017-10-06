close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ECB to publish breakdown of its company debt buys

The ECB will show how closely it is sticking to its plan to buy bonds in proportion to the outstanding debt of euro zone companies that are rated investment grade and are not banks.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 17:27
ECB to publish breakdown of its company debt buys

Frankfurt: The European Central Bank will begin to publish more detailed information about the corporate bonds it has bought as part of its stimulus programme, it said on Friday, after pressure from European and national lawmakers for more transparency.

The data, scheduled to be published at 1400 GMT on Friday, will shed light on a component of the ECB`s bond-buying scheme that may gain prominence in the coming months as purchases of government debt are likely curbed to avoid hitting legal limits.

The ECB will show how closely it is sticking to its plan to buy bonds in proportion to the outstanding debt of euro zone companies that are rated investment grade and are not banks.

The data will detail the distribution of the ECB`s 114.7 billion euros corporate holdings per country, rating and sector at the end of September, comparing it with the eligible universe.

It will then be updated twice per year.

Although the ECB regularly discloses which bonds it buys, it does not reveal the value of each holding.

The central bank is expected to announce on Oct 26 that it will reduce its monthly purchases, currently at 60 billion euros, from January in light of stronger inflation and economic growth in the euro zone.

TAGS

European Central BankECBcorporate bondsECB stimulus programmeECB bond-buying scheme

From Zee News

Economy

'Gradual recovery on cards, FY'18 GVA growth like...

Companies

Govt to lower number of PSBs to 10-15: FinMin advisor

SpiceJet to start Delhi-Jaisalmer flights from October
Companies

SpiceJet to start Delhi-Jaisalmer flights from October

International Business

Indian exports to China up by 40.69% in Jan-Aug period

RIL sells stake in US shale gas biz with Carrizo for $126 mn
Companies

RIL sells stake in US shale gas biz with Carrizo for $126 m...

GST Council doles out sops for SMEs; composition scheme limit raised to Rs 1 cr
Economy

GST Council doles out sops for SMEs; composition scheme lim...

Sensex rises by 222 points to 2-week high, posts weekly gain
Markets

Sensex rises by 222 points to 2-week high, posts weekly gai...

Gold prices recovers to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold prices recovers to Rs 30,450 per 10 grams

Despite cut, petrol, diesel, rate in India 2.5 times of Singapore benchmark: Moody&#039;s
Personal Finance

Despite cut, petrol, diesel, rate in India 2.5 times of Sin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video