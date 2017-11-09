Emirates Airline posts $452 million profit

Dubai: The world`s biggest long-haul carrier, Emirates Airline, on Thursday said it has posted a profit of $452 million, an 111 per cent increase, in its first six months of fiscal 2017-18.

The Dubai government-controlled airline attributed the increase to the easing of the US dollar and "enhancement of efficiency", reports Xinhua news agency.

About 29.2 million passengers were carried from April to September, a 4 per cent increase. Emirates is the top client of the Airbus A380 Superjumbo.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said the easing of the strong dollar against other major currencies helped the profitability.

He added that the airline group margins continue to face strong downward pressure from increased competition and oil prices and they still face weak economic and uncertain political realities in many parts of the world.

As of September 30, Emirates` global network spanned 156 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stood at 264 aircraft including freighters.