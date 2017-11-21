Ericsson cuts 51 jobs in Finland
| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 20:03 PM IST
Helsinki: Mobile network equipment maker will cut 51 jobs in Finland as part of its cost-saving programme, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.
Loss-making Ericsson said in July that it would step up cost cuts to reach an annual run rate reduction of at least 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) by mid-2018.
Ericsson currently employs around 800 people in Finland.