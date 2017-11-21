हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ericsson cuts 51 jobs in Finland

Ericsson currently employs around 800 people in Finland.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 20:03 PM IST
Comments |
Ericsson cuts 51 jobs in Finland

Helsinki: Mobile network equipment maker will cut 51 jobs in Finland as part of its cost-saving programme, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.

Loss-making Ericsson said in July that it would step up cost cuts to reach an annual run rate reduction of at least 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) by mid-2018.

Ericsson currently employs around 800 people in Finland.

Tags:
EricssonEricsson jobsEricsson FinlandEricsson cost-saving programmeEricsson Job Cut
Next
Story

China's Tencent overtakes Facebook in market value

Trending