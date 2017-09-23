Etihad Airways launches 'fly now pay later' scheme

Dubai: The UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways has launched a 'fly now and pay later' scheme which provides people an option of paying the ticket fare in monthly instalments, the airline said.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the initiative is designed to allow families to book flights with convenience as payment plans have been tailored to meet their requirements.

Etihad Airways is the first in the Gulf region to offer fully automated online instalment plans after partnering with PayFort, a leading online payment service provider in the Arab world, the airline said in a statement.

To participate, travellers need to select the 'Pay by Instalment' option, choose their bank they have a credit card with and their payment period while making an online payment on the airline's website.

The instalments can be paid within three to 60 months, with 17 participating banks, it said.

The airline's Vice President Digital Strategy and Innovation Justin Warby said: "We understand travel can be a significant expense, especially for families and those on a tight budget, so this new initiative is a great way for people to book and enjoy their travel without having to worry about paying in one large sum.

"When we were designing this product, we were really looking at how we can assist those low to medium income travellers and families, but of course, spreading the payment over a period of months is also a great way to indulge in Etihad Airways' famous premium cabins".

As of now, the offer is available only to the residents in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the company added.