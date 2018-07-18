हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EU expected to fine Google $5 billion over Android: Report

The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalise rivals following a three-year-long investigation.

EU expected to fine Google $5 billion over Android: Report

Alphabet Inc`s Google is expected to be fined a record 4.3 billion euros ($5.00 billion) by the European Union over its Android system, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had a call with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager late Tuesday for a meeting, Bloomberg reported citing a source.

The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalise rivals following a three-year-long investigation - seen as the most important of three EU cases against the world`s most popular internet search engine.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said, where she is expected to announce a record fine against Google.

The Commission said Vestager would speak on an antitrust case but did not provide details.

