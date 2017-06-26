close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

EU to slap Google with record fine this week: Sources

The EU`s powerful anti-trust regulator will slap Google with a record fine as early as Tuesday in another European blow against a US tech giant, sources said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 16:55
EU to slap Google with record fine this week: Sources

Brussels: The EU`s powerful anti-trust regulator will slap Google with a record fine as early as Tuesday in another European blow against a US tech giant, sources said.

Led by hard-charging European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager, the EU will impose a massive penalty against Google that would break the previous record of 1.06 billion euros set in 2009 against Intel, the US chipmaker.

More importantly for Google, Brussels will demand that the US tech giant change its business practices to meet the EU`s concerns.

The decision, expected Tuesday or Wednesday, comes a year after Vestager shocked the world and angered the Obama administration with an order that Apple repay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland.

Sources close to the matter said Google`s fine would range 1.1-2.0 billion euros. While an EU record, this is well below the maximum possible of about 8.0 billion euros or 10 percent of Google`s total revenue last year.

Brussels accuses Google of giving its own online shopping services top priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services.

The case is one of three against Google and of several against blockbuster US companies including Starbucks, Apple, Amazon and McDonalds.

In the other Google cases, the EU is examining Google`s AdSense advertising service and its Android mobile phone software.

If confirmed, the fine would come after a long period in which the two sides tried to settle the case amicably. 

The cases have stoked tensions with Washington and could now face the wrath of US President Donald Trump, who won office on his "America First" slogan.

"We continue to engage constructively with the European Commission and we believe strongly that our innovations in online shopping have been good for shoppers, retailers and competition," said Mark Jansen, a spokesman for Google.

The European Commission refused to comment.

The Commission, which polices EU competition policy, launched an initial investigation into Google in 2010 following complaints from rivals such as Microsoft and Trip Advisor that it favoured its own shopping services when customers ran searches.

Claims that practices by Google Shopping harm competition "are wrong as a matter of fact, law, and economics," Google`s general counsel Kent Walker wrote in response to the EU last year.

Vestager`s predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, made three attempts to resolve the dispute but in each case intense pressure by national governments, rivals and privacy advocates scuppered the effort.

TAGS

GoogleEuropean UnionDonald Trump

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Study India&#039;s GST implementation: Modi to US business schools
International Business

Study India's GST implementation: Modi to US business...

Wage Code, factories bill to be pushed in monsoon session
Economy

Wage Code, factories bill to be pushed in monsoon session

28% GST levy; fireworks units to begin indefinite stir on Jun 30
Economy

28% GST levy; fireworks units to begin indefinite stir on J...

All-new 7 seater Honda CR-V diesel to be launched in India next year
Automobiles

All-new 7 seater Honda CR-V diesel to be launched in India...

Vedanta&#039;s dream has just begun; to invest $6-7 billion
Companies

Vedanta's dream has just begun; to invest $6-7 billion

Banks may have to take 60% haircut on 12 largest NPAs: Crisil
Economy

Banks may have to take 60% haircut on 12 largest NPAs: Cris...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video