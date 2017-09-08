close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 16:09
Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high

The euro Friday reached the highest level against the dollar since the start of 2015 as traders bet on the European Central Bank winding in its huge stimulus programme.

Comments by ECB president Mario Draghi sent the euro surging Friday to $1.2092 -- the highest point since January 2015.

Gold meanwhile hit a year-high at $1,357.64 an ounce as the dollar weakened and traders continued to pile into so-called haven investments, including also the yen and Swiss franc, as jitters over North Korea persist.

David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK, said "the bullish sentiment surrounding the single currency is showing no signs of slowing", adding that the next regular ECB meeting "could give us detail about trimming the bond-buying scheme... keeping the euro in demand".

While Draghi did not openly say that the European Central Bank would begin to cut back on the programme, his comments -- and his lack of concern about the strong euro -- were taken as a nod that the so-called "tapering" would begin soon.

The remarks came as figures showed the eurozone economy continued to improve in the second quarter.

"Growth at these levels does not warrant the continuation of the ECB`s bond-buying programme," said Greg McKenna, market strategist at AxiTrader.

"The ECB knows it and the market knows it. That`s what is driving the euro higher and it`s what is complicating the decision for the ECB on the when and how" of curbing the stimulus.

The dollar was meanwhile under pressure also from concerns about the impact of Hurricane Irma, which is about to strike Florida this weekend, while the chances of US President Donald Trump pushing through his market-friendly economic agenda are narrowing, traders said.

The greenback fell below 108 yen to the lowest level since November.

North Korea tensions, which fuelled a global sell-off of equities after Pyongyang tested what it said was a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, were eased a little by Trump`s remarks that a US military strike was "not inevitable".

However, with world powers struggling to agree on a way to address the crisis, markets remain on edge, with many observers fearing North Korea will conduct another missile test on Saturday.

 

TAGS

EuroEuro Vs DollarEuropean Central BankECBMario Draghi

From Zee News

Economy

India slaps additional tax on some Chinese stainless steel...

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Stanley
Markets

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Sta...

Sensex, Nifty advance in volatile trade
Markets

Sensex, Nifty advance in volatile trade

Let India grow at 8-10% for 10 years before chest-thumping: Raghuram Rajan
Economy

Let India grow at 8-10% for 10 years before chest-thumping:...

Automobiles

'Auto industry moving towards EV, affordability a chal...

International Business

Adobe to bridge gender wage gap in India, US

International Business

China export growth slows in August but imports pick up

Gold price zooms Rs 990 to hit 10-month high of Rs 31,350 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price zooms Rs 990 to hit 10-month high of Rs 31,350 p...

AirAsia India adds one A320 aircraft, to launch 3 new routes
Companies

AirAsia India adds one A320 aircraft, to launch 3 new route...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video