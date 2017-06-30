close
Eurozone inflation falls to 1.3% in June

Consumer price inflation in the 19-nation single currency bloc fell to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in May and compared with 1.9 percent in April, the official Eurostat statistics agency said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 15:26
Eurozone inflation slipped further below the European Central Bank`s 2.0 percent target rate in June, largely due to a sharp drop in energy prices, official figures showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation in the 19-nation single currency bloc fell to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in May and compared with 1.9 percent in April, the official Eurostat statistics agency said.

 

