Eurozone inflation falls to 1.3% in June
Consumer price inflation in the 19-nation single currency bloc fell to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in May and compared with 1.9 percent in April, the official Eurostat statistics agency said.
Eurozone inflation slipped further below the European Central Bank`s 2.0 percent target rate in June, largely due to a sharp drop in energy prices, official figures showed Friday.
