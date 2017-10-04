close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Facebook UK pays just 5.1million pounds in tax

Facebook and some other tech firms like Apple came under scrutiny last year for using the "Double Irish" method to drastically reduce tax burdens.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 21:05
Facebook UK pays just 5.1million pounds in tax

London: Despite a massive surge in revenue in its UK operations, Facebook paid only 5.1 million pounds in corporation tax last year, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, Facebook UK revenues were up from 210.8 million pounds to 842.4 million pounds last year.

The profits were 58 million pounds -- compared to 52 million pounds -- in 2015.

"But its UK corporation tax only rose to 5.1 million pounds from 4.2 million pounds a year earlier, and once deductible expenses were applied, the company only paid 2.58 million pounds," the report noted.

In April 2016, Facebook began booking more advertising income via its UK office instead of in Ireland, BBC reported.

Facebook and some other tech firms like Apple came under scrutiny last year for using the "Double Irish" method to drastically reduce tax burdens.

"Last April, we actively chose to reorganise our company structure to record revenues from our large UK sales customers in the UK," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"We believed this would provide greater transparency on our operations in London and be easier for people to understand. These accounts reflect that change," the spokesperson added.

 

TAGS

Facebook UK operationsFacebookcorporation taxfacebook tax

From Zee News

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel
Economy

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

RBI cuts growth forecast to 6.7% on GST, lower farm output
Economy

RBI cuts growth forecast to 6.7% on GST, lower farm output

Process of eco reforms incomplete, fresh thinking needed: Manmohan Singh
Economy

Process of eco reforms incomplete, fresh thinking needed: M...

Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for government securities
Markets

Sebi hikes FPI investment limit for government securities

Companies

SpiceJet pitches for bringing ATF under GST

ONGC Videsh completes stake buy in Namibian oil block
Companies

ONGC Videsh completes stake buy in Namibian oil block

Truckers threaten to go on 2-day strike to protest against GST
Economy

Truckers threaten to go on 2-day strike to protest against...

New foreign portfolio investment norms from April: RBI
Economy

New foreign portfolio investment norms from April: RBI

Economy

After a dip, Indian economy bouncing back: Amitabh Kant

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video