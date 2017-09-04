close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Four documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS nations

According to IMF's estimates, BRICS countries generated 22.53 per cent of the world GDP in 2015 and has contributed more than 50 per cent of the world economic growth during the last 10 years.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 19:33
Four documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS nations

Xiamen: Four documents, including on economic and trade cooperation, were signed by the BRICS countries on Monday with an aim to deepen commercial ties among the grouping's members.

Apart from the action agenda on economic and trade cooperation, the three other documents signed in the presence of leaders of Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) were action plan for innovation cooperation (2017-2020), strategic framework of BRICS customs cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on Strategic Cooperation.

All these instruments were aimed at giving boost to trade ties within the five-nation grouping, officials said.

According to IMF's estimates, BRICS countries generated 22.53 per cent of the world GDP in 2015 and has contributed more than 50 per cent of the world economic growth during the last 10 years.

Assuring India's support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the meeting with the BRICS business council said, "We will offer full support to your endeavours. And we also count on the BRICS Business Council to take us closer to our common objective of improving business and investment cooperation."

TAGS

BRICS countriesBRICS pactsBRICS signs documentsBRICS Business CouncilNew Development Bank

From Zee News

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar
International Business

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar

No information on black money removed by note ban: RBI to Parl panel
Economy

No information on black money removed by note ban: RBI to P...

LIC sells over 2% in Bank of Baroda in open market sale
Companies

LIC sells over 2% in Bank of Baroda in open market sale

&#039;GST Council may lower tax rates if high collections continue&#039;
Personal Finance

'GST Council may lower tax rates if high collections c...

ONGC seeks shareholders&#039; nod to raise $4 billion
Companies

ONGC seeks shareholders' nod to raise $4 billion

Economy

Crisil lowers GDP forecast to 7% in FY18 on GST hiccups

Companies

CBDT signs 4 more Advance Pricing Agreements

BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion with information exchange
International Business

BRICS countries vow to combat tax evasion with information...

RBI to stay on hold even after disappointing GDP data: Nomura
Economy

RBI to stay on hold even after disappointing GDP data: Nomu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video